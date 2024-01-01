stock photo similar to Cold Heat
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Cold Heat

Cold Heat is a hybrid weed strain bred by Watson Supply from a cross of Runtz x Triangle Mintz 11. This is a funky, kush-dominant strain, with notes of citrus, earth, and cream in both aroma and flavor. Cold Heat is a mellow strain, ideal for relaxing. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ogre Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cold Heat

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cold Heat products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cold Heat near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight