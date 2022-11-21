Ya Hemi
aka Yahemi, Ya-Hemi
Ya Hemi effects are mostly energizing.
Ya Hemi potency is higher THC than average.
Ya Hemi, also called Ya-Hemi and Yahemi, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonatta and Project 4516. Ya Hemi is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ya Hemi effects include giggly, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ya Hemi when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, and depression, and stress. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, Ya Hemi features flavors like citrus, violet, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Ya Hemi typically ranges from $26–$100. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ya Hemi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ya Hemi sensations
Ya Hemi helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
