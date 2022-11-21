Yuzu Purple
Yuzu Purple effects are mostly energizing.
Yuzu Purple potency is higher THC than average.
Yuzu Purple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and giggly. Yuzu Purple has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Yuzu Purple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Yuzu Purple sensations
Yuzu Purple helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
