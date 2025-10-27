Yuzu Sour
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Yuzu Sour is a cannabis strain with multiple genetic lines. Not to be confused with Yuzu Sour Auto by Tastebudz, the strain Yuzu Sour can be a complex mix of (Orange Sherbet x Oz Kush x Gastro Pop), or Sour Tangie x EZBake AF. The breeder of Yuzu Sour is unknown, so each version of Yuzu Sour has unique effects, plant characteristics, and aromatic and flavor notes. These can range from creative, happy effects to energizing, with a wide range of floral, citrus, and tropical flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yuzu Sour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Yuzu Sour strain reviews(1)
b........n
October 27, 2025
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
It’s a pretty good strain, uplifting , smells good and good texture. Like a mid day type of Sunday vibe