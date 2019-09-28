ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Orange Sherbert
Hybrid

Orange Sherbert

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Orange Sherbert
  Herbal
  Peppery
  Citrus

Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal. 

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Orange Sherbert

