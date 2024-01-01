stock photo similar to Zeclair
Zeclair
Zeclair is a hybrid weed strain bred in collaboration between Umami Seed Co and Watson Supply, made from a genetic cross of Cold Heat x Zonuts. This strain is a confection, with strong vanilla, sweet, and diesel flavors, and sparkling bag appeal to match; buds are clumpy and colorful in shades of violet and light green. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zeclair, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
