Hybrid

Zeclair

Zeclair is a hybrid weed strain bred in collaboration between Umami Seed Co and Watson Supply, made from a genetic cross of Cold Heat x Zonuts. This strain is a confection, with strong vanilla, sweet, and diesel flavors, and sparkling bag appeal to match; buds are clumpy and colorful in shades of violet and light green. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zeclair, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

