Zello is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Zello is a cross of (Strawberry Fritter x Zonuts) x Obama Runtz. Zello smells like chocolate toffee, candy, gas and mountain mist. Zello is a lighter eater, and needs a little less light but does well in all environments. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.