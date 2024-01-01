HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Zen Wen
Zen Wen is a hybrid weed strain bred by Happy Eddie from a genetic cross of Mandarin Sunset x Grape God. Zen Wen is a creative strain with balanced effects, ideal for both adult use consumers and medical patients. The primary aromatic and flavor notes in Zen Wen are citrus, grape, and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zen Wen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
