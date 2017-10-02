- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
453
Find Grape God nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape God nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Grape God
Hang tight. We're looking for Grape God nearby.