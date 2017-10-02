ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 453 reviews

Grape God

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

331 people reported 2526 effects
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 41%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
God Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Grape God
First strain child
Grape Drink
child
Second strain child
Banana Hammock R1
child

