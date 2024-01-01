stock photo similar to Zkittle Head
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Zkittle Head
Zkittle Head is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Zkittlez x Headbanger Kush for the Smash Hits collection. Each parent strain has cup wins in their own right, and combine to create a euphoric, giggle-inducing strain that tastes like grapefruit and grape candy dipped in diesel. Expect kush-shaped buds in lime-green. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittle Head, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
