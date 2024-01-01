stock photo similar to Zkittle Head
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Zkittle Head

Zkittle Head is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Zkittlez x Headbanger Kush for the Smash Hits collection. Each parent strain has cup wins in their own right, and combine to create a euphoric, giggle-inducing strain that tastes like grapefruit and grape candy dipped in diesel. Expect kush-shaped buds in lime-green. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittle Head, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zkittle Head

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zkittle Head products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zkittle Head near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight