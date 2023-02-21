Zkittlemints is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and relaxed. Zkittlemints has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Zkittlemints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Zkittlemints
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Zkittlemints strain effects
Zkittlemints strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zkittlemints products near you
Similar to Zkittlemints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—