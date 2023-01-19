Zombie Virus
Zombie Virus effects are mostly calming.
Zombie Virus strain effects
Zombie Virus strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
