Zpectrum
Zpectrum effects are mostly energizing.
Zpectrum is a weed strain released by Alien Labs in 2025 in California, and Arizona. Zpectrum is a cross of two trending strains RS-11 and Z#22. Z#22 is short for The Original Z. Zpectrum is pronounced like 'spectrum' and refers to the many colors of a rainbow, which is a nod to 'Rainbow Sherbert 11' parent. RS-11 is a close relative of Zoap. One may expect smells and flavors that evoke memories of brightly colored tropical-flavored taffy in a candy shell, but also with the fuel and cream of distant parents OG Kush, and Sunset Sherbert. Also expect potent, hybrid effects from this green bud. Leave one of the first reviews of Zpectrum.
Zpectrum strain effects
Zpectrum strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
