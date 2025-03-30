First let me say, I use cannabis as a medication...30th anniversary this year. Anyway, I am lucky enough to have a jar of Zpectrum flower by Alien Labs CA. The buds are very dense, but still fresh obviously..It was just packaged a month ago. Everything that comes from Alien Labs&Connected is of the highest quality IMHO. I used this strain to do yard work, worked on the car, go to the store etc. At the same time I am smoking Zpectrum before I lay down at night and it lulls me to sleep, woke up feeling great! I would be content if ALL cannabis was Zpectrum..its at that level. Go get some...Top Notch Exotics has a few jars left