Zpectrum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zpectrum.
Zpectrum strain effects
Zpectrum strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Zpectrum reviews
s........0
March 30, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
First let me say, I use cannabis as a medication...30th anniversary this year. Anyway, I am lucky enough to have a jar of Zpectrum flower by Alien Labs CA. The buds are very dense, but still fresh obviously..It was just packaged a month ago. Everything that comes from Alien Labs&Connected is of the highest quality IMHO. I used this strain to do yard work, worked on the car, go to the store etc. At the same time I am smoking Zpectrum before I lay down at night and it lulls me to sleep, woke up feeling great! I would be content if ALL cannabis was Zpectrum..its at that level. Go get some...Top Notch Exotics has a few jars left
j........2
June 25, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Sleepy
I smoked this lovely strain and it tasted good and smelled good has a sweet but gassy smell to it and makes you feel good and it helps with a lot I hope people enjoy this strain like I do
C........Y
July 6, 2025
Another hit from AlienLabs/Connected. To me, it was a strong indica, which I was looking for. Another Top Shelf in my stash from the AlienLabs/Connected team of growers.
e........1
July 5, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i'd do unspeakable things to this strain ☺️
a........9
July 9, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I can't find it anywhere and I need more!! I have been searching for years for a strain that doesn't trigger my anxiety. I am autistic so I thought I would try Zpectrum, because why not. It sounded like it was meant for me. Well, it IS. Being autistic, I am extremely in touch with my senses in a way that can make things really intense in an unpleasant way. Zpectrum is PERFECT and gives me all the joy and happiness without the paranoia and anxiety I normally get. I am REALLY sad that this strain is no longer available at any of my local dispos because it is literally the only strain that soothes me. I hope another shipment comes in. I will buy my limit and keep it stocked up!