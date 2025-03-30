I can't find it anywhere and I need more!! I have been searching for years for a strain that doesn't trigger my anxiety. I am autistic so I thought I would try Zpectrum, because why not. It sounded like it was meant for me. Well, it IS. Being autistic, I am extremely in touch with my senses in a way that can make things really intense in an unpleasant way. Zpectrum is PERFECT and gives me all the joy and happiness without the paranoia and anxiety I normally get. I am REALLY sad that this strain is no longer available at any of my local dispos because it is literally the only strain that soothes me. I hope another shipment comes in. I will buy my limit and keep it stocked up!