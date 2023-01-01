stock photo similar to Zuchi
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18.5%CBD

Zuchi

Zuchi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Biscotti Froyo. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Zuchi is 18.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Zuchi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zuchi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zuchi, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zuchi

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zuchi products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zuchi near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight