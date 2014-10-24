14er
Grimace
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Grimace effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
