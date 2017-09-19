Loading…
Logo for the brand 3 Docs Extracts

3 Docs Extracts

Blue Moon Rocks

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Blue Moon Rocks effects

Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
43% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!