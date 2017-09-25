Kingpen
Banana Sherbert .3 Gram Disposable Vape
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid strain with a sweet and fruity aroma. The high has a wonderful, relaxing euphoria and a focused, energized creativity.
Sour Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
151 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!