About this product
This powerfully soothing, indica-leaning flavor unites White Widow, Mango, and AK-47 and sings a tune to soothe the savage breast. A sour, fruity flavor explosion gives way to a long-lasting, reflective calm. It’s popular with insomniacs and others who love busting stress with a full-bodied smile.
Product Details:k
* Name: Candy Cane
* Organoleptics: Peppermint, Sweet, Earthy
* Dominant Terpenes: D-limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Neomenthol, Menthol
* Solvent Free: Yes
* Food Grade: Yes
* Fillers: None
Ingredients:
D-limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Neomenthol, Menthol, and a proprietary blend of Sabinene, Alpha Caryophyllene, and minor terpenoids/flavor isolates with < 1% Artificial flavoring.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Candy Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Abstrax Tech
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at it's peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC, which allows us to do a more in depth analysis of these compounds. This proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds commonly, and uncommonly, found in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
