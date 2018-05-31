Loading…
AK-47

by Acme Diesel
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this strain

AK-47

AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

AK-47 effects

2,003 people told us about effects:
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Acme Diesel
We are a family of growers, providing the highest grade of sungrown organic soil grown Cannabis to the connoisseur's of Washington state.

We currently grow over 20 different variety's of Cannabis. Our Genetic Menu has something to offer all of our patrons. From the highest Sativa's of the Market today, to classic Indica's. In addition with also produce a multitude of different form's of concentrates. These resinous concentrates range from Kief, Hash, Rosin, and BHO!!! These concentrates are produced in house, guaranteeing the highest level of quality and potency.

Our products are available at many local and regional 502 shops through out Washington state. We also Process for other qualified growers. Please feel free to contact us about processing your harvests now or in the future fellow growers and processors...