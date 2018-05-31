About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
We currently grow over 20 different variety's of Cannabis. Our Genetic Menu has something to offer all of our patrons. From the highest Sativa's of the Market today, to classic Indica's. In addition with also produce a multitude of different form's of concentrates. These resinous concentrates range from Kief, Hash, Rosin, and BHO!!! These concentrates are produced in house, guaranteeing the highest level of quality and potency.
Our products are available at many local and regional 502 shops through out Washington state. We also Process for other qualified growers. Please feel free to contact us about processing your harvests now or in the future fellow growers and processors...