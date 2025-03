"Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

Rich green buds and brilliant trichomes create an appealing contrast in Lemon Tree, a cross of Lemon Skunk and the famed Sour Diesel. Intense lemon and diesel notes characterize the flavor, which is strong without being overwhelming. The lineage of this strain gives it both a deep body high and a pleasant cerebral buzz. A slow start when trying this strain out is recommended due to the quick onset and powerful buzz.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day."

