"Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Rich green buds and brilliant trichomes create an appealing contrast in Lemon Tree, a cross of Lemon Skunk and the famed Sour Diesel. Intense lemon and diesel notes characterize the flavor, which is strong without being overwhelming. The lineage of this strain gives it both a deep body high and a pleasant cerebral buzz. A slow start when trying this strain out is recommended due to the quick onset and powerful buzz.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

