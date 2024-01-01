Lemon Tree Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

"Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Rich green buds and brilliant trichomes create an appealing contrast in Lemon Tree, a cross of Lemon Skunk and the famed Sour Diesel. Intense lemon and diesel notes characterize the flavor, which is strong without being overwhelming. The lineage of this strain gives it both a deep body high and a pleasant cerebral buzz. A slow start when trying this strain out is recommended due to the quick onset and powerful buzz.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
