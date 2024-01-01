We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
ALIS GROUP
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
ALIS GROUP products
54 products
Flower
Tomahawk
by ALIS GROUP
5.0
(
7
)
Flower
Cherry Pie
by ALIS GROUP
THC 22.5%
CBD 0.7%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Jilly Bean
by ALIS GROUP
THC 18%
CBD 2%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Grape Kush
by ALIS GROUP
THC 24%
CBD 0.7%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Nightfire OG
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Dream CBD
by ALIS GROUP
THC 12.7%
CBD 16.9%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Viper Cookies
by ALIS GROUP
THC 86%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sonic Sour D
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cactus
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23.5%
CBD 1%
Flower
Louis XIII OG
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Blackberry Kush
by ALIS GROUP
THC 15%
CBD 0.3%
Flower
Limesicle
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20.41%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunset Sherbet
by ALIS GROUP
THC 13.32%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
God Bud
by ALIS GROUP
THC 23.3%
CBD 2.5%
Flower
GSC
by ALIS GROUP
THC 24%
Flower
Harle-Tsu
by ALIS GROUP
THC 10.4%
CBD 38.8%
Flower
Sweet & Sour Cindy
by ALIS GROUP
Pre-rolls
Gelato 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Thin Mint GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) 5g 5pk
by ALIS GROUP
THC 20.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wifi OG Pre-roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g
by ALIS GROUP
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Master Yoda Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
by ALIS GROUP
THC 19%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
