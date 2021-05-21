Alpine Live Resin Infused HHC Cartridge - Pai Gow 1000mg
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pai Gow effects
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
45% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
41% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
