1050mg - True OG - Alpine Vapor - Premium Cannabis Oil Cartridge
by Alpine Vapor
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Indica | Hailing from sunny Southern California, True OG blends a mellow body high with stimulating cerebral effects. |
Earthy herbal notes tempered by a citrusy base and a pungent citrus and pine finish. | Relaxing, euphoric, invigorating.
Earthy herbal notes tempered by a citrusy base and a pungent citrus and pine finish. | Relaxing, euphoric, invigorating.
About this strain
True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alpine Vapor
The Alpine Mission
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.
The Alpine Vapor mission is to produce the purest, safest and most discreet cannabis products on the market. We pair cutting-edge distillation technology with beautiful and accessible design to serve the full spectrum of cannabis enthusiasts, from first-time patients to experienced connoisseurs. We want to raise the bar for cannabis-infused goods and provide the world with An Elevated Experience™.
Quality & Safety
All Alpine products are held to the highest quality control and testing standards to ensure that we deliver a clean and consistent experience every time. We test every batch using advanced high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), which allows us to fine tune the balance of cannabinoids and terpenes in our products with the utmost precision. For extra safety, we also submit every batch to SC Labs to verify that our products are 100% free of solvents, pesticides, and other impurities.