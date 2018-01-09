Amsterdam Genetics
About this product
Parents: Green Manalishi X White Choco
Type: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa
Taste: Chocolate / Sweet / Spicy
Effect: Intense Bodybuzz
Flowering time: 8 – 9 Weeks
Green Magic – Amsterdam’s Own Green Happiness
Green Magic cannabis seeds by Amsterdam Genetics are a unique strain developed by us here in Amsterdam.
This indica dominant hybrid is once again a strain which will accelerate the heartbeat of many consumers. Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam
With a short flowering period and heavy narcotic buds Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam
These plants produce very compact, light green buds with a sweet taste that can be described as chocolatey with a hint of mint. Due to its Sativa influences we recommend a slightly longer growing period, which is generally offset by its relatively short flowering period.
This product gives to consumer an intense long lasting bodybuzz and has many medicinal properties it is therefore well suited for pain along with eating and sleeping disorders.
Type: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa
Taste: Chocolate / Sweet / Spicy
Effect: Intense Bodybuzz
Flowering time: 8 – 9 Weeks
Green Magic – Amsterdam’s Own Green Happiness
Green Magic cannabis seeds by Amsterdam Genetics are a unique strain developed by us here in Amsterdam.
This indica dominant hybrid is once again a strain which will accelerate the heartbeat of many consumers. Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam
With a short flowering period and heavy narcotic buds Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam
These plants produce very compact, light green buds with a sweet taste that can be described as chocolatey with a hint of mint. Due to its Sativa influences we recommend a slightly longer growing period, which is generally offset by its relatively short flowering period.
This product gives to consumer an intense long lasting bodybuzz and has many medicinal properties it is therefore well suited for pain along with eating and sleeping disorders.
Green Magic effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
28% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
14% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
14% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!