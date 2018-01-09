About this product

Parents: Green Manalishi X White Choco

Type: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa

Taste: Chocolate / Sweet / Spicy

Effect: Intense Bodybuzz

Flowering time: 8 – 9 Weeks



Green Magic – Amsterdam’s Own Green Happiness



Green Magic cannabis seeds by Amsterdam Genetics are a unique strain developed by us here in Amsterdam.



This indica dominant hybrid is once again a strain which will accelerate the heartbeat of many consumers. Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam



These plants produce very compact, light green buds with a sweet taste that can be described as chocolatey with a hint of mint. Due to its Sativa influences we recommend a slightly longer growing period, which is generally offset by its relatively short flowering period.



This product gives to consumer an intense long lasting bodybuzz and has many medicinal properties it is therefore well suited for pain along with eating and sleeping disorders.