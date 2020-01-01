 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center
Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center Cover Photo

Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center

"Colorado's most romantic getaway!"

Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center featured photo 1
Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center featured photo 2
Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center featured photo 3
Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center featured photo 4
Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center featured photo 5

About Arrowhead Manor Inn Bed & Breakfast & Event Center

In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, this upscale B&B is set in a striking stone building. It's 13.8 miles from Red Rocks Amphitheatre and 30 miles from downtown Denver. The elegant rooms come with flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi access and DVD players, plus fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, minifridges and coffeemakers. Most also have mountain views. Suites add sitting areas; many have private decks with hot tubs. Continental breakfast is provided every morning; guests can also upgrade to hot breakfast for a fee. Amenities include a local shuttle, a business center, bags of popcorn and a free DVD library.