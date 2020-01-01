In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, this upscale B&B is set in a striking stone building. It's 13.8 miles from Red Rocks Amphitheatre and 30 miles from downtown Denver. The elegant rooms come with flat-screen TVs, Wi-Fi access and DVD players, plus fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, minifridges and coffeemakers. Most also have mountain views. Suites add sitting areas; many have private decks with hot tubs. Continental breakfast is provided every morning; guests can also upgrade to hot breakfast for a fee. Amenities include a local shuttle, a business center, bags of popcorn and a free DVD library.