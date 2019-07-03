Artizen Cannabis
Cookies and Cream Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
An infused pre roll by Artizen. Cookies and Cream seems to be a significantly potent (THC levels reported as high as 26%), 50/50, Indica/Sativa, hybrid mix of Starfighter and a version of Girl Scout Cookies. Making High Times magazine's Top Ten list in 2015, this sweet, nutty and vanilla strain, in low doses, can be happy, energetic and focused, while in higher doses, the eyelids will droop and a nap is in order.
Cookies and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
472 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
