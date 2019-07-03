About this product

An infused pre roll by Artizen. Cookies and Cream seems to be a significantly potent (THC levels reported as high as 26%), 50/50, Indica/Sativa, hybrid mix of Starfighter and a version of Girl Scout Cookies. Making High Times magazine's Top Ten list in 2015, this sweet, nutty and vanilla strain, in low doses, can be happy, energetic and focused, while in higher doses, the eyelids will droop and a nap is in order.