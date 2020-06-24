About this strain
Orange Kush, also known as "Orange OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Bud and OG Kush. The effects of this strain eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. Orange Kush is resistant to most pests and mold. It has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.
Orange Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
560 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
