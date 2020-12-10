Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Artizen Cannabis

Artizen Cannabis

Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

Slurricane effects

Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!