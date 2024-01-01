Full Spectrum CBD oil drops are a fantastic source for elevated wellness and vitality. We offer 9 delicious fan favorite flavors to choose from. Our oils are made from ultra premium organically grown hemp. Enjoy the great taste and aroma of authentic nutritional, flavored CBD oil.



100% Organic Non-GMO

Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Derived from American Hemp guaranteed to contain less than 0.2% THC

30ml Bottle 30 full dropper servings

1 full dropper contains 33mg of CBD

Suggested Use 1-2 full dropper daily

Tested By CannaSafe: tincture-lab-report



What is CBD Oil?



CBD stands for Cannabidiol (Can-a-bid-i-ol). Cannabidiol is a main component of cannabis and in an all natural class of molecules called cannabinoids, found in the plant genus, Cannabis Sativa L. CBD makes up to 40% of the plant and is just one of over 100 compounds found in cannabis (including both hemp and marijuana). Out of all of these compounds, CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are almost always present in the highest concentrations They are, therefore, the most researched of all the phytocannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is the non-psychoactive component that can hold a wide variety of potential benefits. It does not induce the high feelings that THC does. The human body actually has a system known as the endocannabinoid system. It utilizes cannabinoids in a variety of ways in the body. CBD oil is the purest form of cannabidiol extract from the hemp or marijuana plant, found in tincture form.



What are the potential benefits?



Full spectrum CBD oil may be able to provide the following:



Support for normal, everyday stresses including anxiety*

Healthy muscle and joint recovery from exercise*

Support for a sense of calm for focus*

MedPlex CBD products include whole-plant hemp extracts. The extracts contain a unique blend of cannabinoids - plus terpenes. Cannabinoids are phytochemical compounds that are produced by the hemp plant. Non-psychoactive (only trace amounts of THC below <0.3%).



Take CAUTION when using any CBD products as they may fail THC screenings and CBD can metabolize in a way that may show a false positive. Either way, take any and all CBD products are your own risk.

