Platinum OG X Wedding Cake



This celebrity child boasts a super gorgeous appearance and amazing effects into each and every delicious little toke. This bud has beautiful dense hand-shaped bright neon green nugs with light amber undertones, vivid orange hairs and a coating of sandy platinum-amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sparkling little nugget, aromas of spicy woodiness and sour lemon-lime are released, intensifying in tanginess the more that you toke. The aroma is very sweet and sour with a lemon-lime citrus overtone accented by creamy vanilla and woody pine. The Platinum Cake high will wash over you a few minutes after your final exhale, filling your mind with activating focus and creativity that helps your brain get to work. While your cerebral state is stimulated, your body will be filled with a tingly sense that has you feeling more and more relaxed with a sense of weighty calm that's not too sedative.

