Avitas
XJ-13 Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
It has a pleasurable taste which is spicy and sweet at the same time. However, you will note hints of lime and pine while smoking the strain. It is true when they say XJ-13 is every wake and baker's dream strain. The smell is extremely potent with funky undertones. There is more to the taste and smell than meets the eye, it adds to more to the classic taste all the while being hazy and pungent. After smoking the strain, the high kicks in almost immediately. You will feel powerful due to its lifting effects. The cerebral effects are well endowing as you will feel a body buzz unlike any other. It is perfect for individuals who are suffering from anxiety and depression. However, there is much more to it than its countless medical applications. JX-13 is also known for keeping your creative juices flowing.
XJ-13 effects
Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
