Bake Sale
About this brand
Bake Sale All Purpose Flower is a blended product that offers high-quality buds with pungent terpene aromas, approachable THC levels, and a variety of options for consumption.
Available in Indica and Sativa varieties, using high-quality flower that HEXO brands are known for, but with a more approachable potency of 14-17% THC.
Sold in 14g and 28g sizes with a very low cost per gram, All Purpose Flower offers outstanding value.
All Purpose Flower can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as:
- Decarboxylation to make into edibles.
- Smoke or vape on its own.
- Combine with extracts like hash.
- Stretch premium flower stash.
A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.
