Cherry Pie Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cherry Pie Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
