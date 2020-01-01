Bonfire Cannabis Co

Bonfire is a lifestyle brand of premium medical and recreational cannabis products. Here at Bonfire Cannabis Company we like to push the boundaries. We like to explore the limits, and roam to the edges of each adventure. Along our journey we're making sure to maintain a responsible relationship with the world and all of it's resources. It is our goal to create a community and culture through cannabis that celebrate's life, it's adventures, and all the people we share them with. We hope that by embarking on this journey we can inspire more to step out and start their own adventure. Come along - explore with us.