Bonify

About Bonify

We passionately produce medical cannabis to help individuals get the most out of life each and every day. Bonify is located in a 320,000 square foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It is from here, the Heart of Canada, that each and every Bonify team member works passionately to achieve our goal of producing quality-assured medical cannabis to help patients get the most out of life each and every day.