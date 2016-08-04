About this product
About this strain
Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.
Lemon Bubble effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Talkative
61% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
17% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!