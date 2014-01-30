Califari
Bubba Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Bubba’s bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but it’s genetic origins aren’t certain. When in flower, the buds look like small pine cones with the Christmas tree structure with a light trichrome frosting which is what Califari’s Chief Curator was on the hunt for. Bubba Kush Art was brought to us by Hide Your Toys, a studio in Kilkenny, Ireland, known for creating bold, striking & often conceptual graphics.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!