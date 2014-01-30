About this product

Bubba’s bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but it’s genetic origins aren’t certain. When in flower, the buds look like small pine cones with the Christmas tree structure with a light trichrome frosting which is what Califari’s Chief Curator was on the hunt for. Bubba Kush Art was brought to us by Hide Your Toys, a studio in Kilkenny, Ireland, known for creating bold, striking & often conceptual graphics.