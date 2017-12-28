About this product

Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, SFV, and Platinum OG flower is grown on our own farms. They are the foundation of our entire product line and the reason you can expect a consistently superior experience each and every time you enjoy California Canna. One of our missions is to make superior products available to all consumers.



• Hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG flower

• Two convenient sizes for more flexible options

• Inner glass jar helps keep product fresh