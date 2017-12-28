California Canna
Flor De Cannabis - 1/8oz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, SFV, and Platinum OG flower is grown on our own farms. They are the foundation of our entire product line and the reason you can expect a consistently superior experience each and every time you enjoy California Canna. One of our missions is to make superior products available to all consumers.
• Hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG flower
• Two convenient sizes for more flexible options
• Inner glass jar helps keep product fresh
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
