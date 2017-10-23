Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Black Widow 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Black Widow is a sativa-dominant strain known for its potent effects and sharp, sweet aroma. It delivers a powerful burst of euphoria and energy, sparking creativity and conversation. Ideal for daytime use, Black Widow can help alleviate mood disorders and fatigue with its uplifting properties. The strain’s intense cerebral high is complemented by a subtle earthy flavor, making it a favorite among those who seek a strong, invigorating experience.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item