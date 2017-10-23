About this product
About this strain
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
