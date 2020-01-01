Canazen Therapeutics Inc

To promote the use of topical cannabis and the healing power of touch with products, events and services that help to connect people with their bodies natural energies. Our Services We provide topical healing products, courses, workshops, events and sessions for individuals and groups in a variety of styles and settings. Our Products Canazen Theraputic creams and oils are naturally formulated with the highest quality organic (when available) non GMO bases and infused with natural aromatherapy and concentrated distilled tetrahydrocannabinol from our partners at Glacial.Gold. Canazen products are part of a growing market excitement around "beyond the flower" legal cannabis products such as creams, elixirs, edibles and concentrates.