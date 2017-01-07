About this strain
Euphoria Cookies is a balanced 50/50 hybrid cross of the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies and the uplifting sativa Euphoria. The colorful buds exhibit sweet, doughy terpenes that smell like vanilla, rose, and tropical fruit. Euphoria Cookies’ uplifting mental state and soothing body effects make it a perfect fit for consumers looking to improve mood while stimulating appetite, curbing depression, and nullifying minor aches and pains.
Euphoria Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
70% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Canna Hemp
Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness.
Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients.
Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States.
Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.
