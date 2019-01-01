Cannabee's personalized health options are at the forefront of Functional Medicine. Our patient focused, Cannabinoid Therapies and Individualized Treatment Options are helping patients everywhere!. A New Paradigm in Cannabinoid Biologics Founded in 2010, ​ in the Palm Springs area in Sunny Southern California, Cannabee is a private company specializing in the development of eco-friendly, sustainable, reliable and bioavailable cannabinoid based products. ​By combining homeopathic knowledge & scientific discovery, we open up an infinite world of possibilities and choices of natural treatment options to improve the quality of life of every patient. Many of us realize the important of “balance” in our daily lives. Balancing work and play is a critical part of our physical and mental health. But not many of us realize that we need to keep our Endocannabinoid System in Balance... Our Mission We Research & Develop Novel, Patentable, Cannabinoid Based Biologics for Todays World. Product Development for both the Medical and Recreational Markets Provide Active Ingredients for use in patentable, "Pharmaceutical Style" IP Formulation Develop Medical Remedies formulated for a balanced Endocannabinoid System (ECS)