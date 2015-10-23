About this strain
Golden Ticket, also known as "Mr. Dank," is a 50/50 balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Archive Seeds Bank that gives you special access to euphoria’s top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.
Golden Ticket effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism.
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.
