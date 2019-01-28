About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Heavenly OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Face Off OG Bx1, resulting in a celebration of all things OG. Noted for its uplifting high, this is a great strain for a day in the mountains. Flavors are crisp and true to classic OG notes, while some phenos will produce a more flavorful smoke.
Heavenly OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.