Alaskan Thunderfuck sets itself apart with chunky buds that are medium to large in size and have a tapered, spade-like appearance. The leaves, which are a pale shade of sea green, have a fluffy look and feel and can be easily torn away from their central stems. Vibrant orange pistils wind their way through these piecey leaves.
According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.
Alaska, developed by Tikun Olam, is an Israeli strain comprised of 70% sativa genetics. With uplifting effects intended for daytime consumption, Alaska has been found to successfully treat an array of medical symptoms including inflammation, pain, nausea, insomnia, and gastrointestinal disorders.
