This pure Indica seed-strain comes directly from the massive mountain range for which it is named. The Hindu Kush is the western spur of the Himalayas, covering half of Afghanistan and straddling the borders of Pakistan and India, reaching almost to China. Hindu Kush is the absolute centre of the world when considering true Indica or Afghanica genotypes and the various forms of black hashish produced from them.



