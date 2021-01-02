10 Pack

White Gold Cannabis Seeds is an F1 cross between Colombian Gold (female) and White Widow (male). White Gold's dense flower formation is enhanced with a unique fruity aroma and backed up by Indica power. These seeds have Sativa in their breeding history which adds a pleasant 'up' to the high. Like many Indica-dominant strains, leaves and flowers can turn purple in low temperatures.



Sunny / Mediterranean

Average height gain

Flowering 50 - 65 days

Yield XXL Yield

40% Sativa / 60% Indica

Regular Photo



