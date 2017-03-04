ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.1 50 reviews

Himalayan Gold

Himalayan Gold

The Himalayan mountains are home to many cannabis strains. Parents of Himalayan Gold originate in Himalayan-bordering countries of Nepal and North India. When grown indoors, Himalayan Gold plants can reach up to 5 feet. However when grown outdoors, they have been known to reach up to 8 feet in length. The aromas of this plant have been characterized as a sweet and spicy chocolate and a hint of pepper. 

Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 33%
Sleepy 33%
Energetic 30%
Stress 53%
Pain 43%
Insomnia 38%
Anxiety 38%
Migraines 25%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 38%
Paranoid 12%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

50

Lineage

First strain parent
North Indian
parent
Second strain parent
Nepalese
parent
Strain
Himalayan Gold
Strain child
White Gold
child

